Chris Bannister coming to village of Long Clawson: Preview of event by Lynne Beale

The music of John Denver is coming to Long Clawson - An evening with Chris Bannister is an evening of rare quality.

Whether it’s showcasing the exceptional talent of this singer/songwriter with his self-penned collection of songs, his covers of much-loved classics or undiscovered folk songs or his simply stunning tribute to the music of John Denver, it’s easy to see how he has gained an international reputation which has delighted fans for over two decades.

In 2010 Chris began touring with his solo show ‘The Music of John Denver’ celebrating the life and work of the legendary singer/songwriter in his own unique way. Unlike “lookalike” tributes, Chris’s uncanny ability to recreate the sound of John Denver has brought him widespread acclaim.

It’s a testament to his talent that Chris now has an international reputation and no surprise to learn that he regularly performs in Aspen Colorado to sell out audiences.

As well as continuing to write, record and perform his own music, Chris has recorded several John Denver radio specials for the BBC and toured the show extensively for the last six years.

The show, at Long Clawson Village Hall, starts tomorrow at 8pm. Doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and available on the door or from Linda on 01664 822391, Lynne on 01664 822247 or Sarah on 07973 802637 - join us for a fantastic evening.