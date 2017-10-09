Charity concert for the Matt Hampson Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre

A charity music event has been organised to raise money for the Matt Hampson Foundation (MHF).

Premier Cru, a professional six piece harmony band from Grantham will play on Saturday at Whissendine Village Hall, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 each and available by calling 01664 474437 or 07771 333212. There will be a chance to win great raffle prizes including a rugby ball signed by the Leicester Tigers.

Matt Hampson’s dream is finally set to become a relaity with the work on the foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre, at Burrough on the Hill, near completion.

He said: “The centre was initially a dream of mine, a place for our beneficiaries to come along to and receive physical rehabilitation. Since then, our plans for this new facility have evolved and become a reality, with the centre giving us the opportunity to deliver not only physical support, but, more crucially, mental support too.”

An official opening has been planned for early 2018. The centre is likely to have a market value of £1.8 million, a cost to the foundation of £800,000 and benefit in kind of £1 million.

Tony Bolton, design and media executive at the MHF, said: “We need to complete the build, fill it with the best equipment available and continue to raise the necessary funds.

“We’re all immensely proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but the hard work really does start now to make sure the facility allows people to Get Busy Living as possible!”