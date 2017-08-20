Cast line-up revealed for The Melton Musical Theatre Company’s September production of The Vicar of Dibley

This September, join The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) at Melton Theatre for a hilarious stage adaption of one of Britain’s best loved sitcoms - The Vicar of Dibley.

The Vicar of Dibley is a new stage production of the popular television series, adapted by the team behind TMMTC’s hugely successful performances of Fawlty Towers.

The show follows Dibley’s beloved villagers on a hilarious journey through three of the series most memorable episodes. From the residents’ first reaction to a lady vicar in arrival, to the excitement and embarrassment of Dibley’s appearance on national television in Songs of Praise, to the unforgettable joy when Hugo and Alice finally tie the knot in Love and Marriage.

TMMTC’s The Vicar of Dibley features all the characters your remember, and the laughs you’d forgotten about, and will make you fall in love with the little Oxfordshire village all over again.

The cast features a number of new members as well as several familiar faces: Sue Elliot as Geraldine Granger, Karen Peters as Alice Tinkler, John Taylor as David Horton, Gareth Bradwick as Hugo Horton, Graham Spence as Jim, Peter Etherington as Frank, Margaret Dorn as Mrs Copley and Andy Brown as Owen.

Other supporting cast members include: Graham Hall, Phil Hopkinson, Benjamin Studd, Ben Paddock, Vicky Brady, Emily Hall, Marilyn Pepper, John Stewart, Becky Woodcock and Carole Tedds.

Tickets are available now from the Melton Theatre box office, by calling (01664) 85 11 11 or visiting www.meltontheatre.co.uk

The production runs from September 27 to 30; tickets are priced from £15-£17 with a percentage of the sales being donated to Comic Relief.