Book your place on Melton workshops which aim to prevent socialisation

Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland’s successful Brighter Futures project, funded by Melton Borough Council starts again on Thursday, March 2.

The course targets older people in the borough who may be feeling isolated and are looking for new opportunities and activities to do this year. It is run as four workshops over four weeks at Gloucester House and offers people the chance to meet up with peers, enjoy lunch together and learn about the wealth of activities available to older people locally.

Groups enjoy a variety of talks and demonstrations, ranging from help with online devices from Age UK’s Digital Champions, a watercolour demonstration from local artist Andrew Geeson and a variety of presentations on topics linked to World War One, including the suffragette movement and conspiracy theories about the sinking of the Titanic.

Information and advice is also given on safety in the home and how to access local health and support services. Each of the four days includes a two course lunch and attendees also get the chance to join in with the regular Age UK Lunch Club on one of the days.

Major change in later life, much of which is unavoidable or unplanned, can often leave older people without a network of friends or peers. Reduced income in later life also reduces their access to activities which can have a detrimental effect on their wellbeing and mental health. It also puts them at risk of loneliness which can trigger depression and affect both physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Brighter Futures coordinator Jane Cowan said: “It has been a privilege to meet each group over the last year and hear about their individual life experiences. I’m delighted that the sessions have been extremely informative and interesting, meaning people are leaving more confident about where they can get help should they need it and have also had a lot of fun. Many attendees have joined the monthly Lunch Club and we finished the year with a fantastic Christmas lunch. ”

The next series of workshops will run on March 2,9,16 and 23. They are free but participants will be requested to make a £5 contribution to lunch and refreshments. For more details or to book a place call Jane on (01664) 840745.