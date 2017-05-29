Be entertained when Thankful Villages project visits Saxby

A rare evening for Saxby residents to come together to remember its Thankful Village status and be entertained by artist and musician Darren Hayman has been organised on Sunday.

The free insightful event has been organised at the Exton’s Dutch Barn in Saxby, at 6-8pm.

Darren said: “I’m nearing the end of a four year project about rural life to visit 54 Thankful Villages and make a film or song.

“The videos can be many different things, sometimes they’re interviews or stories with residents, sometimes they’re instrumentals and other times they’re straight songs.

“One thing I’ve wanted to do since the beginning of the project is write a song in the village and then perform it to that audience. It also fulfils part of my Arts Council Grant where I’ve proposed that I take the project back into the villages.”

Darren’s Thankful Villages material is being released over three albums over three years. Volume one came out last year and volume two is out this month.

Thankful Villages (also known as Blessed Villages) are settlements in England and Wales from which all their members of the armed forces survived World War One.

For more information about Darren’s Thankful Villages project visit http://thankfulvillages.co.uk/