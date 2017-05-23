The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group perform Harry Potter themed reel at East Midlands contest

For the second year running, at the beginning of the month, The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group entered a team in the Association of Scottish Country Dance Socities Festival (ASCDS) in Nottingham.

The Waltham group found a dance based on the game of Quidditch from Harry Potter; the dance was devised by Vicky Goodloe from Kentucky, USA, and called Nimbus 2002.

This had been written as a reel in which dancing is fast and members thought it would be a good idea to dance it slowly first, as a strathspey, before dancing it in reel time.

John Aitken, their teacher at Waltham, got in touch with Vicky who agreed to write a new dance which would be a medley - a combination of strathspey and reel. This has now been named Nimbus 2017.

Their routine can be found on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/eHz6-G2spyg

The Waltham Group meet on Thursday evenings at Waltham Village Hall, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Their dancing season begins at the start of September.

For more details contact John Aitken on 01476 577599 or j_aitken@hotmail.co.uk or Derek Cox on 01780 410339 or g3khz@derekcox.plus.com

The dancers from Waltham will be demonstrating their competition routine and some others with dancers from Newark Scottish Country Dance Society, at Wellow Maypole dancing celebrations, on Monday, May 29.