Countdown is on for Melton Christmas Tree Festival

This year’s spectacular Melton Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church promises to be a real eye-opener.

Months of planning and hard work have gone into the event where a mixture of businesses, schools and organisations gather in the church to weave their magic and try to create new and original themes for their trees.

Thousands of Christmas trees are expected to be on display inside St Mary's Church PHOTO: Tim Williams

The festival, the largest in the country, is now in its fifteenth year and this year’s event runs from Friday, December 1 until Tuesday, December 5.

Some of last year’s unusual entries included an eight foot high gabled pyramid tree by Melton firm HHSP Architects, a tree made out of beds by Sysonby Knoll Hotel and a tree made from a welded steel structure with individual hand cut sheet metal leaves, made by Melton firms Lee and Cooke Roofing Ltd and Melton Flashings Ltd.

The tree lights will be officially switched on at a wine and buffet evening to launch the event on Thursday, November 30, by the president of homelessness charity Emmaus and former Beirut hostage, Terry Waite. More details of how to book tickets, priced at £8.50, will be available soon.

If you’d like to enter a tree this year, contact Ian Neale for a booking form, by emailing him at ianneale@talktalk.net or calling him on 01664 565798.

Decorated trees PHOTO: Steve Dixon

Once filled out, return the form via email or drop it in to Ian Neale c/o Christmas Tree Festival, The Parish Office, The Samworth Centre at St Mary’s, 8 Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1AE.

Entry to the festival is £2 for adults and accompanied children are free.

Christmas Tree Festival programme (below):

Friday, December 1

9am: Church open to the public. Last admission 8pm. Refreshments all day. Mulled wine and mince pies will be available from 5pm.

Saturday, December 2

9am: Church open to the public. Last admission 4pm. Refreshments all day. Carols amongst the trees from 5pm.

Sunday, December 3

8am: Holy Communion in the Samworth Centre, 9am: Church open to the public. Last admission 4pm. Refreshments all day. Music in the church by the Hathern Brass Band from 6pm, Songs of Praise from 6.30pm.

Monday, December 4

9am: Church open to the public. Last admission 8pm. Refreshments all day. Mulled wine and mince pies will be available from 5pm.

Tuesday, December 5

9am: Church open to the public. Last admission 3pm. Refreshments all day. Closed from 4pm with a prayer by Rev Kevin Ashby.