Browse intriguing art exhibition at Twyford

The Twyford Guild of Artists will be staging their annual exhibition this October and what an outstanding event it promises to be, with all work being new for this event.

The Guild members exhibiting their variety of mediums this year are: Jean Baker (stitched textiles), Paula Chapman (silk paintings), Lesley Harris (silver jewellery), Frances Lowe (batiks on silk) and Gay Mayes, (watercolour).

The group are also delighted that popular watercolourist Ken Forrest will be joining this year’s exhibition.

As with previous years there will be an open section which will be showing a variety of artwork that has been produced in the village together with a dedicated area that will be showcasing beautiful items from Twyford’s Dotty Gallery.

There will be a large range of cards, prints and silk necklaces for sale.

The exhibition, at the village hall, October 8 and 9, will be open from 12noon to 5pm both days, admission is free and refreshments will be available. For more details call Gay Mayes on 07875 91087.