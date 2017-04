Plans by fans of 1980s’ TV show Auf Wiedersehn Pet to buy a Vale of Belvoir pub which featured in the series have failed.

The Windmill, at Redmile, (pictured with fans visiting ) is up for auction on April 27 and it is feared it will be lost as a pub.

The website www.auf.pet launched a crowdfunding exercise to raise £475,000. But organiser Lee Barratt said it was cancelled this week. He hopes an ACV order is now invoked to give the Redmile community an opportunity to buy the pub.