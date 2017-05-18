Aqua Park Rutland pledges support to Air Ambulance

Aqua Park Rutland is pledging to support the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance as its chosen charity for 2017.

The UK’s largest water sports challenge, located at Rutland Water, will be offering a donation to the Air Ambulance charity at the end of its 2017 season, which is running from Saturday, May 27 to Saturday, September 23.

Richard Drinkwater, co-founder of Aqua Park Rutland said: “We couldn’t be happier to support the Derbyshire, Leicester and Rutland Air Ambulance with a charitable donation. The Air Ambulance do fantastic work in the region and we hope to make a significant donation to help them continue services in the local area.”

Collette Richardson, fundraiser manager for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland said: “We’re delighted to be supported by Aqua Park Rutland for the second year in a row. As we receive no government funding, donations like this are absolutely vital to keep our lifesaving service in the air, and are grateful to the park for their generosity.”