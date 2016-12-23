Stilton Striders reward their stars of 2016

The Stilton Striders held their annual awards evening and Christmas party at the Grange Garden Centre, in Asfordby Hill.

The Melton running club reflected on another enjoyable and successful year which saw continued growth in numbers.

Luke Eggleston was the Striders' male runner of the year EMN-161220-154225002

Luke Eggleston and Natalie Teece were named the male and female runners of the year, while the top veteran awards went to Darren Glover and Lou Houghton.

Glover also picked up the Handicap Race trophy, while Jenny Kent took home the Striders Cup and was also named Clubperson of the Year.

Awards for most improved runners went to Sarah Proctor and Matt Chalmers, and two places for next year’s London Marathon were given to Rob Beers and Michelle Farlow.

Several Striders were also rewarded for their form in the Leicestershire Road Running League with Jason Barton finishing fourth overall.

Matt Chalmers was most improved male runner EMN-161220-154243002

Eggleston added the 100 per cent award to his third place junior male in the Winter League, while the Stilton ladies finished runners-up in their division thanks to their four highest scoring members: Lou Houghton, Natalie Teece, Vicki Lowe, and Jenny Kent.

Club standards were also presented.

Gold: Darren Glover. Silver: Rob Beers, David Hall, Greeba Heard, Luke Eggleston, Alan Thompson, Katie Hateley. Bronze: Sarah Proctor, Ray Walker, Vanessa Walker, Jon Wilson, Brian Walkling, Dan Valencia, Wayne Hackett, Michael Cooke, John Hudson. Copper: Mike Williams.