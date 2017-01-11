Stilton Strider claims bronze at county cross country championships

A small group of Stilton Striders travelled to Burbage Common, near Hinckley, for the 91st Leicestershire and Rutland Cross Country Championship,

Overnight rain had softened the course as runners faced some very muddy sections, but Natalie Teece had a fantastic run in the combined women’s under 20s, seniors and masters race.

She covered the 6km distance in 30min 19secs to claim a bronze medal in the masters category, and 11th overall. Natalie celebrated by completing a post-race 10 mile training run.

Last race of the day was the men’s under 20s, seniors and masters over 10km.

First back for the Striders was Darren Glover (44min 15secs) in 72nd overall and 26th in the masters category. Having done a Parkrun in the morning, Paul Geeson clocked 46.32 for 99th overall and 37th masters, while Nick Brown (46.50) was 104th overall and 41st masters finisher.