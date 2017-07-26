South Nottinghamshire League: Belvoir CC in the runs again at Ellerslie

For Ellerslie, the redoubtable and accurate Dan Footitt opened up against Belvoir with a mean first six overs, conceding only eight runs and two wickets.

But the home side’s main snaffler was a fired-up and aggressive Peter Vladev who took four wickets, albeit at a cost of more than five runs per over.

A gritty Phil Irvine (32) did the early damage for the visitors, finishing off by creaming 19 from his last five balls from Vladev.

Next into the fray was Tom Neville (62) who powered his last 50 off only 42 balls as he peppered the long-off and long-on boundaries with a series of bludgeoned drives.

Olly Elson (25) added some lusty blows, including a towering straight six, but Ellerslie’s second-change bowler Chris Bellaby (2 for 23) put the brakes on with his first nine overs going for just 10 runs.

Wickets had been falling and a good score was only guaranteed by the stalwart Ryan Lewis (23) and an inventive Fraser Fentem (12 not out) who added 25 for the ninth wicket in six overs.

The visitors posted 196-9, but then it rained and carried on raining.

Belvoir stay fifth in Division A, 25 points behind second-placed Kimberley Institute