Syston RFC maintain fast start with 60-point win

Syston RFC moved up to third in Midlands One East with a thumping 60-12 win at bottom side Market Rasen and Louth on Saturday.

Number eight Sam Harrison opened the scoring following a tap penalty before quick handling created an overlap for centre Alex White to run in unopposed.

Fly-half Laurie Harries landed both conversions to put Syston 14-0 up inside six minutes.

The hosts hit back with a try following good work from their forwards, but Luke Williams relieved a spell of pressure by sprinting down the touchline for a third try, again converted by Harries.

Syston took control, and from another turnover created a two-on-one, with Ed Knowles-Lorriman putting centre James Rudkin in the corner.

With the half drawing to a close, Joe Knowles-Lorriman went over after another break to give Syston a healthy 31–5 half-time lead.

The visitors went on the offensive from the restart and after a quick tap penalty Robert Clay crashed over, converted by Harries.

While the hosts were reduced to 13, Syston ran in three more tries through Andy Jones, Matt Ferguson and Ed Knowles-Lorriman, with one converted by Harries.

Williams helped himself to another try to double his tally for Syston before Rasen scored a last-gasp consolation.