Melton RFC U7s take on derby rivals Oakham

Excitement was in the air as Melton RFC Under 7s travelled to face derby rivals Oakham.

It was the first time the team had visited Oakham’s fabulous new facility, but they soon settled down to business and were warming up before the opposition arrived.

Both sides fielded two teams and the standard of play was high. Despite having no substitutes because of depleted numbers, Melton really got their game flowing and scored plenty of tries.

Every player in the squad made an impact and of particular note was Macleod Smith with some fantastic runs, outstepping his opponents in superb style, while Oakham also played some great rugby.