Melton RFC Lions unbeaten at county festival

Melton RFC Under 7s squad rounded off their season in style with outstanding performances at the County Festival at Syston RFC.

Melton entered two teams, one made up of the younger players who will remain at under 7s next season (Tigers), and the Lions, consisting of next season’s under 8s.

Melton show off their running rugby

Both teams played exceptionally well with the Tigers holding their own despite being younger than many of the other players, losing only a couple of games.

The Lions remained unbeaten with the opposition outclassed by superior ball handing, speed and agility of this outstanding group.

In a break from tradition, Melton collaborated with the hosts to accommodate two Syston players.

Both sets of coaches were proud of how the kids played together, with the Syston players being particularly brave to play in the colours of their rivals just a few days before the teams met in the county cup final.