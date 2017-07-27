Melton RFC duo earn England call-up

Two players from Melton RFC will get a dream chance to wear the Red Rose of England this season after being selected to represent their country next season.

First XV players Ryan Wakefield and Lee Miller have been selected for the England Fire Service squad after coming through final trials in Oxfordshire earlier this month.

Ryan Wakefield in action at the trial match EMN-170726-095115002

Ryan said: “It’s a dream come true to represent England and pulling the Red Rose over your chest at any level.

“And doing it while playing for my boyhood club Melton makes it even more special.

“If anyone wants to sponsor myself or Lee please get in touch.”

They will make their national debuts on Wednesday, September 27 against the RAF Fire Service team at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire (kick-off 7pm).

A fixture against England Police follows on Wednesday, November 1 at London Irish training ground in Sunbury (Kick-off 7pm), with more fixtures to be conformed.

Melton RFC chairman Marcus Twidale said: “We are all proud of the boys who are great ambassadors for Melton.

“They both started their rugby in the mini/junior section, coming all the way through to the first team.

“It is one of the many reasons why it is worth the time and effort from the many silent volunteers to invest in the children and youth of Melton.”