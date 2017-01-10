Melton RFC Colts show spirit in County Cup semi-final defeat

Melton were drawn away from home against a very strong Hinckley Colts side in the County Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The home side started with the bit between their teeth, working the ball from one side of the pitch to the other relentlessly to probe Melton’s resilient defensive line.

The visitors were undone after 15 minutes when Hinckley’s backs finally broke through to score a well-worked converted try, and their second score followed soon after.

An excellent break by Bateman took Melton within five metres of the Hinckley line, and only foul play prevented them from getting on the scoresheet.

The resulting yellow card against Hinckley was scant consolation when the home side finally cleared their lines.

An excellent chip and chase from the Hinckley winger late in the half brought their third try of the afternoon to rub salt in the wound and give the hosts a 19-0 half-time lead.

The second half was a similar story, with the home side running in three more tries as Melton struggled to capitalise on their own opportunities to score.

Melton’s players were a credit to the club, relentless in the tackle, and showing tremendous spirit throughout to give Hinckley a far tougher contest than the scoreline might suggest.

The coaches and fans were very proud of them all.

Melton: Harry Bateman, Lyle Barradell, Jake Beesley, Harry Cank, Tom Darlington, Jake Dixon, William Foldys, Jonathan Garnett, William Garnett, Thomas Green, Kit Gunby, Jacob Hughes, Harry Heaney, Oliver Jakes, Bradley Johnson, Ben Jordan, Alberto Serio, John Somerville, Kyle Stevenson, Isaac Thompson, Sam Webster.