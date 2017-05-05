Melton RFC attempt county cup double

Cup fever will grip Melton RFC as they attempt to secure a unique county double over the next five days.

Experience will take centre stage on Saturday when Melton host Loughborough in the County Vets Cup final at Burton Road (kick-off 3pm).

And then the First XV return to the Leicester Tigers’ world-famous Welford Road ground as they bid to retain their County Senior Cup against local rivals Syston on Tuesday evening (ko 7.30pm).

There will be a party atmosphere at Melton RFC on Saturday as the veterans look to win the cup for the first time in almost a decade.

The final co-incides with the Leicestershire RU President’s Day at the club’s HQ, for county president and Melton RFC stalwart Brian Hesford.

A beer tent and hog roast are being laid on as well as live music.

The club is also putting on buses to transport supporters to Tuesday’s big end-of-season match as Gareth Collins’ men aim to lift the cup for only the second time in Melton’s history.