Melton Mowbray RFC snap up Crusaders fly-half

Melton RFC First XV have strengthened their squad as they continue preparations for their second season in Midlands One East.

Ollie Haddon, who plays at fly-half or centre, has joined the squad after moving to the area.

Haddon has experience of National League Three level rugby having represented Dings Crusaders while at university in Bristol.

First XV head coach Gareth Collins is looking to add to and improve the squad after an encouraging top six finish in their first season at Midlands One.

“He will undoubtedly add some much-needed experience and quality to the squad as we try and improve on last season’s sixth place finish,” said Collins.

Pre-season is already under way with two training sessions a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 8.30pm ahead of September’s opening league fixture.

New players welcome to attend.