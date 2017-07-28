Familiar faces return as Melton RFC strengthen

Melton RFC have strengthen their squad with a couple of familiar faces.

Jack White has re-signed for the club after six years away and will be keen to add to the success he enjoyed as a junior and colt.

In 2008 he helped the club’s under 17s side win the RFU National Bowl alongside current first team players Klay Radford, Dan Wakefield, Marcus Badham, James Long, Carl Prior, James Woolley and Ryan Kemp.

Jack has represented Melton at every age group, but his most recent rugby has been for Queenstown, in New Zealand, while travelling.

The club’s fourth signing of the close season was winger Ollie Circuit who has returned to the town after university.

Ollie, like most of the MMRFC senior set-up, came through the mini and junior ranks, and has twice played at Twickenham for Berkshire Under 20s during his three years studying at Reading University.

Melton, led by head coach Gareth Collins and captain Marcus Badham, will begin their second season at Midlands One East on September 2, looking to improve on last season’s debut when they finished sixth.

They open at home to Northampton Old Scouts, while local rivals Syston RFC host Bugbrooke in their first match back in Midlands One following relegation.