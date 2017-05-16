Park exploit home comforts

Egerton Park kept up their good home form with a convincing win over Lutterworth Seconds on Saturday.

The hosts got off to a terrific start with both opening bowlers Kamal Panchal (2 for 16) and Tom Glover (3 for 34) tearing through the top order.

Nick Newman made his Park comeback with two wickets in a very fine spell, while overseas signing Ellis bowled a very tight spell of 11 overs for seven runs, including eight maidens and his first Park wicket.

Harry wells also bowled a very good spell in an all-round brilliant performance in the field which saw the home side restrict Lutterworth to just 110-9.

A much improved batting performance saw Park make light work of their run chase with Rose (19) getting them off to the perfect start by hitting regular boundaries.

Glover (47 not out) then came to the crease and eased the ball around the pitch, creating a good match-winning partnership with Ellis (26) to secure victory after just 31 overs.

Park hope to kick-start their away form with a trip to Newbold Verdon on Saturday.

Lutterworth: 110-9.

Bowling: K. Panchal 8-2-16-2; T. Glover 9-2-34-3; H. Wells 5-0-20-1; N. Newman 12-3-28-2; M. Ellis 11-8-7-1.

Park: H. Newton 5, S. Rose 19, T. Glover 47*, M. Ellis 26, C. Madden 0*, Extras 15. Total: 112-3.