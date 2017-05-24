Stoke Rochford Men’s Spring Open attracts record field

A record field battle it out at Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Men’s Spring Open on Sunday.

A total of 91 golfers took part in the 18-hole medal in the morning, while 38 pairs tackled the Foursomes Bogey in the afternoon.

Home knowledge proved crucial in the morning medal with Stoke Rochford golfer Adam Footitt lifting the McCorquodale Cup with the top gross score of 69, while the Elms Cup for best nett round went to his clubmate Liam Gales with 65.

Results -

McCorquodale Cup: 1 Adam Footitt (Stoke Rochford) 69, 2 Ethan Pilkington (Norwood Park GC) 72, 3 Michael Green (Belton Park) 73.

Elms Cup: 1 Liam Gales (Stoke Rochford) 79-14=65, 2 Shaun James (Stapleford Park) 83-17=66, 3 Steve Cullington (Stoke Rochford) 73-4=69 ocb, 4 Peter J. Smith (Stoke Rochford) 83-13=69 ocb, 5 Tom Greenfield (Stoke Rochford) 81-11=70 ocb.

Nearest the Pin – 3rd: Simon Barker (Rufford Park); 17th: Roger Rawson (Stoke Rochford).

Bursnell Cup (Foursomes v Par Bogey): 1 Lee Malloy (Norwood Park)/Mark Peters (Stapleford Park) -2, 2 Paul Knapp/Robin Harris (Stoke Rochford) -1, 3 Micheal Green (Belton Park)/Gavin Green (Stoke Rochford) level ocb, 4 John May (Norwood Park)/Mark Johnson (Sherwood Forest) level ocb, 5 Raymond Hall/Ethan Pilkington (Norwood Park) level ocb.

* Heavy and persistent rain throughout the day caused the abandonment of the 21st Stoke Rochford Seniors Open.

With about 130 entrants play had got under way, but was called off at 11.30am when the greens began to flood.

Continuing rain on the wettest day for almost a year forced the event to be postponed until Tuesday, August 22.