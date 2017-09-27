Stoke Rochford golf: Seniors on song with back-to-back wins

Stoke Rochford GC seniors enjoyed a winning week, following up a narrow home win over Longcliffe with a convincing 6-2 scoreline against Glen Gorse.

And it was a slightly better result for Stoke than the score suggested, with Glen Gorse arriving two players short and borrowing a Stoke pair Graham Manton and Barry Coop who earned a point for the visitors.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 6 GLEN GORSE 2

Scores: Jim Price/Tim Haward won 3 and 2; Stephen Major/Roger Nicholls lost 1-down; Roger Green/Barry Mitchell won 1-up; Phil White/John Batty won 3 and 2; Eddie Malloy/Don Werner won 3 and 2; Mike Dickinson/Phil Hewes won 5 and 3; Brian Keightley/Brian Ayto won 1-up; Ken Taylor/Ernie Armstrong lost to Graham Manton/Barry Coop 5 and 4.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 5 LONGCLIFFE 3

Scores: Jim Price/Ray Beal halved; Chris Woof/Don Werner won 2 and 1; Ernie Armstrong/Mike Dickinson won 1-up; Trevor Harvey/Tim Haward lost 2-down; Brian Keightley/Barry Mitchell halved; Roger Green/Cliff Mills lost 6 and 5; Graham Manton/Roger Nicholls won 4 and 3; Mike Nixon/Stephen Major won 5 and 3.