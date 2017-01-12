New Melton tennis club to launch senior teams

Newly-formed Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s junior section were kept busy over the festive period.

Matchplay tournaments were held for Red, Orange and Green Ball youngsters at their Melton Sports Village home.

Before Christmas saw 18 mini players take part in the sports hall with a wide variety of standards on show.

Head coach Di Burdett and assistant Charlie Griffin were delighted with the turnout and the excellent manner in which the children competed, some for the first time.

Every player went away with a win under their belts and more than 70 matches took place during the tournament which saw Jack Scailes come out on top by winning all of his matches.

* On New Year’s Eve, eight youngsters competed in an Orange and Green Ball Tournament with Charlie and assistant Sam Dryell in charge.

Despite a slightly higher level of competition, the onus was on competition with fun and enjoyment.

The environment helped to make some excellent matches and the overall winners were Gus Hagger and Danny Kettle.

* On the senior side, Justin Horobin has been busy on and off court and the club have announced they will be putting out their first senior competitive teams.

Two mixed teams have been entered in the Loughborough Indoor Leagues which begin shortly.