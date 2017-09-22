Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pipped to seventh promotion

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s mixed second team narrowly failed in their bid to make it a magnificent seven league promotions in the club’s first season.

The team had to settle for runners-up spot to champions Market Harborough Firsts.

Having been edged out in a tight match 5-4, Melton needed to record 9-0 wins in their remaining games, but despite 7-2 wins over Gynsil Seconds and Carisbrooke B they finished five points behind of the champions with 42 points. Third-placed Carisbrooke B 19 points adrift of Melton.

Individually the team were well represented with five players in the season’s top 10, with Jack Ellis in second place and Jo Heggs in third, both with 10 wins out of 12.

Tom Ellis was fifth with eight out of nine, Justin Horobin was seventh with seven out of 12, and Sumitra Fox was ninth with six out of six.

Scores: Jack Ellis/Jo Heggs won 9-7, 9-2, 9-2; Neil Johnson/Laura Hayward won 9-2, 9-3, lost 5-9; Justin Horobin/Jill Woods won 9-4, 9-4, lost 7-9.

* Off the courts, members were hard at work over the weekend helping to lay the base for the new club cabin.

Senior winter League matches get under way this month with the club putting out three men’s and two ladies’ teams.

On the junior front the club will field seven teams in the Leicestershire Junior Winter Leagues.

September will also see the club’s first annual tournament which will be run by Justin Horobin.

* The club will host more multi-sports sessions, for juniors from four years, during the October half-term holidays.

The camp will run from Monday to Thursday, October 16 to 19 inclusive.

To book, or for more details, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Charlie Griffin on 07932 410918.