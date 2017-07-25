Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pip Belvoir Vale to title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s second team rounded off their first season by wrapping up the Division 6B title with an emphatic win over Blaby Victoria.

The 8-1 victory over the visitors preserved their season-long unbeaten record and left them with a total of 82 points to pip local rivals and runners-up Belvoir Vale by nine points.

Simon Hawthorne teamed up with teenager Ollie Aley to collect three wins, while Kane Radford and Justin Horobin also notched a maximum. Neil Johnson and John Sturmey, normally very reliable, had one round to forget before normal service was resumed as they collected their final two rubbers in style.

Scores: S. Hawthorne/O. Aley W 9-3, 9-4, 9-1; K. Radford/J. Horobin W 9-4, 9-4, 9-1; J. Sturmey/N. Johnson L 7-9, W 9-2, 9-2.

Captain Jason Wheatley was quick to praise the squad’s superb effort with 12 players turning out during the season.

Sixteen-year-old Ollie Aley finished fourth in the league player standings with 19 wins from 21 rubbers played.

The squad consisted of Jason Wheatley, Neil Johnson, John Sturmey, Kane Radford, Jake Beagle, Justin Horobin, Simon Hawthorne plus improving teenagers

Ollie Aley, Sam Dryell, Tom Dryell, Alex Horobin and 13-year-old Noah Johnson.

* Melton’s men’s first team are also handily placed for the title with just one game left at home to Oadby, following a convincing 9-0 win at Market Harborough.

Scores: B. MacTaggart/N. Johnson W 9-3, 9-0, 9-0; T. Ellis/J. Ellis W 9-7, 9-3, 9-0; J. Horobin/R. Parmar W 9-1, 9-1, 9-0.

* The ladies’ first team kept up their challenge for the Division Two title with a 9-0 win at Gynsill.

They have just one match left in their league against closest rivals Leicestershire B.

Scores: C. Griffin/Jo Heggs W 9-4, 9-3, 9-2; C. Blythe/J. Gadsby W 9-3, 9-1, 9-5; G. Ashmore/S. Chew W 9-3, 9-5, 9-3.

* The ladies’ second team are riding high with just one match left against Rothley and will be looking to win the league in style.

* On the junior front, Melton youngsters Matt Gamble and William Hodder topped the Junior Road to Wimbledon Club Tournament and go forward to the county finals.

* Off the court, work has started on the temporary clubhouse cabin with land being levelled in preparation.

The club wishes to thank Tony Griffin who has undertaken the work on a voluntary basis.

A club spokesman said: “We are overwhelmed by the goodwill and support we are receiving from Everyone Active and their staff, the Borough Council, individuals and businesses in the area.

“Membership is still on the rise and the courts at the Sports Village have seen an increase in tennis participation from the public alongside the club’s intense tennis coaching programme.”