Melton Lions roar back to beat Sunderland

Melton Lions Volleyball Club moved up to third in National League Division Two (North) with a 3-0 win over Team Sunderland on Saturday at Brooksby.

The Lions went into the game on the back of a narrow 3-2 loss in Manchester to second-placed Polska Przychodnia six days earlier.

Melton had pulled back from two sets down in that match to level before losing 15-11 in the decider.

But they responded to this disappointment brilliantly last weekend.

They paved the way by shading a marathon first set 31-29, and continued to be pushed all the way by the Wearsiders in a tight match.

Melton edged set two by 25 points to 19 and then clinched a whitewash by taking the third 25-21.

Their achievement was underlined the following day when Sunderland sprang a surprise 3-0 defeat on Durham.

The Lions are back in action at Brooksby Melton College on Saturday when they host Newcastle Staffs second team, whom they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Spectators are welcome for the 2.30pm start.