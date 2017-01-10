Melton IBC fightback fall short against county team

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club hosted a team from the Leicestershire Ladies County Bowling Association (LLCBA) for a friendly match last Thursday afternoon,

It proved a close game throughout and at halfway, the visitors had established a nine-shot lead.

Melton IBC tried hard to close the gap, but couldn’t quite manage it as the LLCBA tan out winners by just four shots on aggregate.

MELTON IBC 93 LLCBA 97

Rink scores: Carole Lomax, Jean Ladkin, Stella Warren lost to Angela Cleveley 20-13; Jenny McConnell, Bob Lemon, Bettine Broadberry lost to Sue Lemon 19-10; Anne Reeds, Norma Jackson, Eva Radford beat Cynthia Stock 26-9; Rita Wallbanks, Tricia Harris, Malcolm Lomax lost to Mary Ronald 19-14; Sheila Welborn, Janet Evans, Eileen Wright beat Val Brailsford 16-12; Glenise Marshall, Jenny Dewick, Paul Noone lost to Sue Sharpe 18-14.

* Melton IBC travelled to Stamford for another friendly on Saturday afternoon and came away convincing winners after an enjoyable match.

MELTON IBC 130 STAMFORD 97

Rink scores: Janet Evans, Carol Pick, Malcolm Lomax, Arthur Broadberry beat H. Heath 25-12; Ann Preston-Bambridge, Bob Lemon, Nigel Trigg, Bettine Broadberry lost to Denis Stapleton 20-14; Viv Pugh, Rosemary Barton, Norma Jackson, Sue Lemon lost to N. Handley 16-15; Jean Ladkin, Brice Adcock, Alan Barton, Lawrie Pugh beat K. Rawlings 22-16; Rita Wallbanks, Pat Wright, David Pick, George Stone lost to M. Dye 19-17; Jenny McConnell, Diane Culshaw, Ros Carter, Eileen Wright beat D. Ellis 37-14.