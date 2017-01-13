Melton Hockey Club’s men’s sides return to action after winter break

Melton Hockey Club’s men’s teams return to action on Saturday after their four-week mid-season break.

The First XI will be looking for greater consistency in the second half of their campaign which begins with a home fixture against Nottingham Players at Melton Sports Village (12.30pm start).

The team lie seventh in East Midlands League Premier with four wins and a draw from their 10 matches.

Melton’s second string will be looking to salvage some pride when they return with a trip to Warwick University.

They are without a win and rock bottom of the Second XI East Midlands Premier.

The Third XI are also in a relegation battle in their equivalent league, sitting second-bottom with five points from 10 matches.

On Saturday, they travel to Coventry and North Warwick who are three places higher, but just four points better off in a congested bottom half of the table.

Melton’s Fourth XI, meanwhile, host the same opponents from 2pm.

* Melton Hockey Club’s Ladies XI have a league title in their sights after completing a first half of the season.

They played their first match of 2017 on Saturday when they completed the double over Leicester Ladies Fifth XI to make it 10 wins out of 10 in Division One of the Leicestershire Ladies’ League.

They top the table by three points from chief rivals Ashby. The two sides are six points clear of third-placed Leicester.