Melton Golf Club seniors bounce back in style

Melton Mowbray Golf Club seniors returned to their winning ways with a resounding six-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win over Norwood Park at home.

Despite playing in a complete variation in unseasonal weather which included sleet, hail, rain and snow, Melton kept their nerve to secure a well-deserved win.

The points came from captain Gerry Stephens and Dennis Dayman (5 and 4), Haydn Snow and Dave Bentley (3 and 2), Dave Wells and Al Terzza (1-up), Tom Eadon and John Webb (5 and 4), Bob Luke and Owen Cook (6 and 5), vice-captain George Schmidt and Ray Stone (1-up), and Phil Millward with John Squires (halved).