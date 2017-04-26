Melton Golf Club: Lewis sets early pace in Race to Woodhall Spa

The first Race to Woodhall Spa competition of 2017 took place at Melton Golf Club on Saturday with 97 members taking part.

The scoring with a superb round of nett 63 from Mark Lewis winning the day to top the early points table.

Nine of the top 20 played better than handicap, six playing level handicap and four within two of handicap.

Top six: 1 Mark Lewis nett 63, 2 Guy Fishwick nett 65, 3 Tom Smith nett 67, 4= John Squires nett 68; 4= Glenn Price nett 68; 4= Anthony Halls nett 68.

Points awarded will accumulate throughout the season dependant on where players finish in each of the 25 Race to Woodhall Spa competitions.

* John Squires will partner club PGA professional Alec McKinlay in the regional round of the Lombard PGA competition.

His two-under handicap nett 68 topped a field of 42 and won him the Lombard PGA club qualifying competition on Saturday, played in conjunction with the April Monthly Medal.

* Mark Lewis also won the April Monthly Medal with a round of seven-under handicap nett 63 as some outstanding scores were carded across the three divisions.

Tom Smith won Division One with nett 67, and also shot the day’s best gross score with a three-under handicap gross 76.

Second place went to Stephen Draisey (nett 71) and Neil Eaves took third place on countback from Phil Curtis, both shooting nett 72.

Nett 65 won Guy Fishwick Division Two with John Squires taking second, with nett 68, on countback from Glenn Price and Anthony Halls.

Countback also decided Division Three with Malcolm Farrow pipping Colin Kitchen, both with nett 70, thanks to a better back nine. Nigel Blunt was third with nett 73.

Two’s sweep: Ben Turner, Steve Draisey, Brian Cole, Mark Lewis, Mark Pedge, Tom Eadon, Jim Dobbin, Jack Inguanta, Mick Peaker.

* Thursday’s midweek stableford was won by Ian Townsend with 41 points, two ahead of runner-up Scott Cartwright, with Chris Vose finishing third with 37.

The two’s sweep was shared by Ian Townsend and Tom Eadon.

Townsend then won his second competition of the week on Sunday when his three-under handicap 39 points put him one point clear of Billy Kevan.

Bob Barnes was third with a level-handicap 36 points.