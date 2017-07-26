Melton Golf Club: Catlin on top at Captain’s Day

An excellent turnout of 130 Melon Golf Club members competed in an individual stableford for Ian Solloway’s Captain’s Day on Saturday.

The morning players had the better of the weather, but despite some poor conditions in the afternoon, most of the golfers seemed to enjoy the day and evening.

Double points were up for grabs on all of the par three holes with the men playing them off the white tees and the ladies off the yellow tees which resulted in some interesting scores carded.

Mike Catlin topped Division One, while Tony Robinson took the Division Two honours, and ladies’ winner was Sandie Normanton.

The Captain’s Cup winner for best nett score for one to nine handicap players went to Sam Pollard, and the Melton Past Captain’s prize was won by Terry Brown.

Ian raised £275 for the Leicestershire, Rutland and Derbyshire Air Ambulance and thanked everyone who helped, especially his non-golfer wife, Carol.

Ian’s day continued into the evening with a prize presentation and free buffet and disco.

* Steve Riley won the Goodacre Rose Bowl after Matthew Southgate posted a final round of 65 in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday afternoon.

Steve was one of three golfers who scored an excellent 39 points in the morning’s Race to Woodhall Spa stableford competition.

The score was only headed by a superb tally of 40 points from Ady Stokes.

Each player was partnered by a professional at the Open and their stableford scores were deducted from their professionals’ final round score to decide the winner.

Steve had the lowest score to secure the trophy.

* Geoff Townsend won the midweek Race to Woodhall Spa medal on countback from Steve Wright, both shooting rounds of nett 69.

In third place was Pete Poolan with a nett 70 and Neil Farish capped the top four positions with 72.

* Melton GC Seniors hosted Toft on a humid day with greens proving very receptive.

The home team quickly set out their stall with wins in the first four matches, but Toft were quick to reply with wins in the next two, closing the deficit to 4-2 with another two matches out on the course.

The overall win was sealed when the seventh game came in, with a 1-up victory on the 18th, and the last match was won convincingly, 6 and 4, by the Melton pair to seal a 6-2 win.

The winning pairings were captain Gerry Stephens and Owen Cook (3 and 2), Richard Grieves and George Hoskins (3 and 1), Brian Wray and Richard Haines (6 and 5), Tom Eadon and Dennis Dayman (5 and 3), Bob Luke and Jim Shaw (1-up), and vice-captain Jerzy Schmidt with David Bentley (6 and 4).

The return match will be at Toft on Tuesday, August 22.