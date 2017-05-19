Melton Assassins trio serve up storming wins

Melton’s Muay Thai Assassins Gym made it a hat-trick of wins last weekend in Stoke and Sheffield.

George Griffiths and Nathan Donovan travelled across to a show at Stoke City’s ground on Saturday with ‘Dancing Man’ Donovan up first against local lad Nathan Thornley.

Both fighters started quickly with the Assassin landing the scoring shots, and in the second round he began to grind down his opponent with good body kicks and knees.

Donovan was told to pick up the pace by his corner in the third round as his opponent tired, and he did just that, stopping Thornley with a barrage of kicks and punches.

His next bout is in Kettering on June 11.

Griffiths went in with a fight plan as he faced another home fighter and executed it perfectly, using low kicks to slow his opponent down in the opening two rounds.

The Assassin began to score in the third round with rib kicks, and stopped his opponents later in the round as he connected with several knees.

The following day, Tyree Stevens faced Stockport fighter Matthew Musgrave in South Yorkshire.

Musgrave tried to outmuscle the Assassin at the outset, but Stevens showed excellent technique by using his opponents’ strength against him and keeping him off-balance.

He then used his fast hands and body kicks to get on top ion the second round and grew stringer in the third as his opponent tired,

The Assassin opened up in round four with a combination of punches kicks and knees and then caught Musgrave with a powerful right head kick which put his opponent ion the canvas to secure a knockout.

