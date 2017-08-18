Mablethorpe marathon runner conquers North Yorks Moors

Mablethorpe Running Club member Paula Downing joined more than 100 ultra athletes at the North York Moors Marathon.

The event was part of the Maverick Buff X-Series which are designed to test runners’ resolve and take them to the upper limits of their abilities.

They set off from Dalby Forest, near Pickering, which has also hosted World Cup mountain biking, and followed a multi-terrain route to Langdale End and back into North Riding Forest.

Paula enjoys this sort of challenge and travelled to Pickering for her 86th marathon where she finished, once again, first lady over the 44km course, clocking 4hr 56min 50secs.