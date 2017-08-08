Lake View Fishery: Daws family on top form at Lake View

Have your say

It proved a good week for the Daws family at Lake View Fishery as the Middy Match Range/Dynamite Baits Summer Series qualifiers continued.

Ken Daws topped a close-fought Wednesday qualifier by less than 3lb after landing 86lb 6oz from peg five on canal.

Over on river, Bob Greenbury finished close behind with 83lb 12oz as less than 10 pounds separated the top four.

And three days later, Keith Daws booked his place in September’s series final after finishing second at the Saturday qualifier.

Steven Pretty finished well clear of the pack with 79lb from marina peg 14, but having already qualified for the two-day final, his place went to Keith who took 54lb 13oz from peg 20.

Bronson Arme then edged out Keith to secure his third Sunday Open win in recent weeks.

Arme netted 94lb 5oz from canal peg seven to finish more than 8lb ahead of his nearest challenger.

Results (top five) –

Middy Match Range/Dynamite Baits Summer Series qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Ken Daws 86lb 6oz (canal peg 5), 2 Bob Greenbury 83lb 13oz (river 1), 3 Brian Greenbury 80lb 15oz (river 10), 4 Andy Searle 77lb 15oz (river 12), 5 Dave Harper 72lb 8oz (river 7).

Middy Match Range/Dynamite Baits Summer Series qualifier (Saturday): 1 Steven Pretty (LVS) 79lb 1oz (marina peg 14), 2 Keith Daws (LVS) 54lb 13oz (marina 20), 3 Kev Kania (LVS) 49lb 1oz (marina 11), 4 Bob Dyer (Maver) 46lb 6oz (marina 4), 5= Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 44lb 8oz, 5= Alan Rainbow (Marukyu) 44lb 8oz (marina 8).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 94lb 5oz (canal peg 7), 2 Keith Daws (LVS) 86lb 13oz (river 12), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 83lb 8oz (river 20), 4 Danny Higgins (Matrix/Dynamite/Trentman) 77lb 13oz (canal 5), 5 Stu Haggar (LVS) 77lb 4oz (canal 12).