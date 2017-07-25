Lake View angling: Arme picks up double win and golden bonus

Have your say

In-form angler Bronson Arme enjoyed another prolific week at Lake View Fishery with two match wins and a golden peg bonus.

Arme took a combined weight of more than 300lb in his two wins, winning Sunday’s Open with 153lb, as well as last Wednesday’s Summer Series qualifier with a weight just a few ounces shy of 150lb.

Roger Parnell took last Wednesday's qualifying spot EMN-170725-134054002

He picked up a £60 golden peg bonus for the lagoon pool, while third-placed Bob Greenbury also earned a bonus for coming out on top of the marina weights after drawing the golden peg.

With Arme already qualified, the place in the final went to runner-up Roger Parnell.

Seam Huggins topped the scales at Saturday’s qualifying match with 87lb, less than three pounds ahead of runner-up Andy Searle.

The qualifying spot went to ninth-placed finisher Tony Blackwell, from Loughborough, who netted 42lb 13oz.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 149lb 5oz (lagoon golden peg 7), 2 Roger Parnell (LVS) 142lb (lagoon 22), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 137lb 5oz (marina golden peg 5), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 99lb 8oz (marina 17), 5 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 90lb 1oz (peg 11).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 87lb 4oz (canal peg 3), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 84lb 10oz (canal 24), 3 Neil Edwards (Maver) 66lb 1oz (canal 11), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 64lb 4oz (canal 9), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 58lb 10oz (canal 29).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 153lb 4oz (stream peg 2), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 119lb 2oz (river 2), 3 Dave Round (Mansfield Ang Cen) 118lb (river 13), 4 Steve Ward (LVS) 91lb 4oz (stream 20), 5 Stu Haggar (LVS) 88lb 13oz (river 10).