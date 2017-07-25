Search

Lake View angling: Arme picks up double win and golden bonus

Bronson Arme qualified for the grand final and won the Sunday Open for the second week running
Bronson Arme qualified for the grand final and won the Sunday Open for the second week running
In-form angler Bronson Arme enjoyed another prolific week at Lake View Fishery with two match wins and a golden peg bonus.

Arme took a combined weight of more than 300lb in his two wins, winning Sunday’s Open with 153lb, as well as last Wednesday’s Summer Series qualifier with a weight just a few ounces shy of 150lb.

Roger Parnell took last Wednesday's qualifying spot EMN-170725-134054002

He picked up a £60 golden peg bonus for the lagoon pool, while third-placed Bob Greenbury also earned a bonus for coming out on top of the marina weights after drawing the golden peg.

With Arme already qualified, the place in the final went to runner-up Roger Parnell.

Seam Huggins topped the scales at Saturday’s qualifying match with 87lb, less than three pounds ahead of runner-up Andy Searle.

The qualifying spot went to ninth-placed finisher Tony Blackwell, from Loughborough, who netted 42lb 13oz.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 149lb 5oz (lagoon golden peg 7), 2 Roger Parnell (LVS) 142lb (lagoon 22), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 137lb 5oz (marina golden peg 5), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 99lb 8oz (marina 17), 5 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 90lb 1oz (peg 11).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 87lb 4oz (canal peg 3), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 84lb 10oz (canal 24), 3 Neil Edwards (Maver) 66lb 1oz (canal 11), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 64lb 4oz (canal 9), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 58lb 10oz (canal 29).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 153lb 4oz (stream peg 2), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 119lb 2oz (river 2), 3 Dave Round (Mansfield Ang Cen) 118lb (river 13), 4 Steve Ward (LVS) 91lb 4oz (stream 20), 5 Stu Haggar (LVS) 88lb 13oz (river 10).