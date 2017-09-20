Huggins completes Lake View double

Sean Huggins dominated proceedings at Lake View Fishery as he topped both qualifiers in the Middy Extreme Autumn/Winter Series.

He booked his place in the final by finishing well clear in Wednesday’s match thanks to a massive 133lb haul from peg 20 on river.

He also dominated Saturday’s match after netting another big total weight just 6lb off his previous mark, leaving runner-up Andy Bailey to take the qualifying spot.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Series (Wednesday): 1. Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 133lb (river peg 20), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 81lb 10oz (stream 12), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 75lb (stream 1), 4 Jason Farmery (LVS) 65lb 8oz (stream 6), 5 Andy Bailey (Diawa) 56lb 8oz (river 6).

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Series (Saturday): 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 127lb 13oz (canal peg 14), 2 Andy Bailey (Diawa) 77lb 8oz (canal 18), 3 Steven Pretty (LVS) 65lb 8oz (canal 6), 4 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 63lb 8oz (canal 10), 5 John Shellard (Coopers Tackle) 58lb 13oz (marina 12).