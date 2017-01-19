Hamiltomn Tennis: Promotion bid in doubt after defeat

Hamilton Tennis Club’s remaining Winter League fixtures did not go according to plan.

The men’s third team, who are challenging for promotion from Group Seven, lost 7-1 to Blaby Victoria and must now wait for other teams’ results to see if this heavy defeat has ruined their chances.

Scores: Doug Hacking/Nigel Crymble L 4-6, 5-7; L 1-6, 2-6. Andy Stevens/Andy Douglas L 4-6, 2-6; L 2-6, 4-6.

* Meanwhile, the ladies’ second team, who looked doomed to relegation from Group Four, whitewashed Carisbrooke C 8-0 to maintain a slim grip on their position.

They will also now have to wait for the result of the match between the two teams below them to see if they can retain their place in the group.

Scores: Margaret Heggs/Margaret Shufflebotham W 6-1, 6-4; W 6-1, 6-0. Sue Corfield/Cindy Coulter W 6-1, 6-3; W 6-1, 6-3.

* Hamilton’s spring coaching started on Saturday under the supervision of new head coach Bruce Tarran.

Sessions are open to all ages including children, members and non-members, and from beginners to advanced players.

The first session for all juniors is free.