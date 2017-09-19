Finalists confirmed at Hamilton Tennis Club Championships

Hamilton Tennis Club’s club championships continued last week with the semi-final stages.

Joe Jackson beat Andy Douglas to set up a final with Ben Catlin who got the better of Jimmi Cox, while the ladies’ singles final will be contested by Jessi Jackson and Penny Hallam.

The competitors in the mixed again had the worst of the weather, but the semi-finals saw the best four pairs fighting it out for a position in the final.

Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs beat Joe Jackson and Jessi Jackson, while Jimmi Cox and Sue Corfield scraped through after a tough battle with Ben Catlin and Sue Harrison.

In the men’s doubles, the top three couples all lost one set in the preliminary rounds, but Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Mike Crane with Andy

Stevens reached the final, with Jimmi Cox and Ben Catlin missing out on a countback of games won and lost.

The ladies’ doubles saw many long, close rallies with all the pairs evenly matched.

Sue Corfield with Margaret Roskell beat Cindy Coulter and Lesley Greaves to reach the final, while Sue and Harrison won a mother and daughter affair against Jan and Jessi Jackson.

* The last couple of summer league matches both ended in defeat.

The mixed first team lost 5-4 to Westfields with Joe Jackson and Jessi Jackson winning two sets, and Mike Crane with Margaret Heggs, and Jimmi Cox with Margaret Shufflebotham winning a set each.

The team also lost two tie-breaks which could have swung the match Hamilton’s way.

The men’s veterans third team of Steve Plaistow, Stuart Posnett, Patrick Belcher and Patrick Whenham Bossy lost 8-0 to Wigston Seconds with Steve and Stuart going closest to winning a set when losing a tie-break.

The Winter League begins this weekend when all the teams will be hoping for a few more wins.