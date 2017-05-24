Bowls England help Holwell Sports mark 100th season

Holwell Sports Bowls Club began their centenary season celebrations in the sunshine on Sunday with the first of three special matches.

Club president Richard Batsford welcomed guests of honour Viv Tomlinson, president of Bowls England with her husband Graham, and Bill Smith, senior vice-president of Bowls England with his wife Aileen Rowden.

There was also county representation from Bowls Leicestershire ladies’ president Joyce Dorricott, Jeff Lewitt, senior vice-president of Bowls Leicestershire, as well as officers and members of the association.

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club president Paul Noone also attended, accompanied by senior vice-president and secretary Pat Wright, junior vice-president Deepak Tanna and club director Val Noone.

An 18-end match was enjoyed by members and guests followed by a meal where Saint-Gobain (Holwell Works), who sponsored the club’s centenary shirt, was represented by production manager Mark Ninnis.

Viv Tomlinson also presented the club with a commemorative pennant to mark the occasion.

The Asfordby Hill club is proud of its heritage and place in the community and welcomes anyone interested in trying the game of bowls.

Call secretary Sue Lemon on (01664) 668317 or email susan.lemon@virginmedia.com