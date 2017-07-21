Bowls club taste victory and defeat against familiar foes

Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club returned from Syston with a 56-38 victory.
Results: Mick Parker, Gerry Sandford, Fred Thorpe beat Bev Gent, John Woodward, Peter Murray 13-12; Kevin Gibson, Les Lovett, Harold Twigg beat Janet Lowe, Rod Wilbourn, Dave Fox 21-17; Andrew North, Vince Darling, Bob Johnson beat Mr Shotty, Gary Kilbourne, Bev Wright 23-9.
Melton Mowbray were beaten 86-64 when they hosted Oakham.
Results: Les Lovett, Andrew North, Harold Twigg beat Ray Wilkins, N. Colville, Bob Hammond 18-10; Mike Lawrence, John Evans, Les Woodcock lost to Bob Swarbrick, G. Robertson, R. Tarleton 11-17; Mick Parker, Janet Evans, Bob Johnson lost to Graham Cook, RodStanley, Barry Payne 8-18; Mike Pratt, Beryl Brett, Jenny McConnell lost to B. Spence, Peter Ferry, R. Gregory 9-29; John Sampson, Vince Darling, David Ward beat L. Walters, R. Lancaster, C. Wallis 18-12.
Belvoir Vale Bowls Cloub beat Radcliffe on Trent 52-27.
Results: John Shaw, Martin Porter, Lawrie Pugh beat D. McPetrie, S. Ellis, K. Ellis 26-5; Hilda Wiles, Peter Mason, John Law beat T. Saunt, M. Harper, I. Jones 13-10; Edwin Arthur, Sue Britton, Geoff Harrop beat A. Saunt, N. Reeves, T. Dennett 13-12.
