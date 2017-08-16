Grantham and Melton Cricket Association: Queniborough stay top with Egerton Park win

Grantham and Melton League leaders Queniborough CC got back on track with a convincing win at Egerton Park on Sunday.

Park won the toss and elected to bat first, but were bowled out for 158 in 38 overs.

Alex Barber at the crease for Egerton Park's Sunday XI EMN-170816-130800002

The total proved way below par as the visitors cruised to their target with just two wickets down and 16 overs in hand.

Queniborough remain 20 points clear of Hinckley Town who crushed Ashby Carington by 148 runs.

The hosts amassed an imposing total of 285-9 from their 40 overs against nine-man Ashby who were bowled out for 137 in reply despite 49 from top scorer Martin Troop.

* Thorpe Arnold maintained their winning run in Division One with victory at Ashby Carington Seconds to strengthen third position.

Lewis Perry took 3 for 12 as the home side were bowled out for just 102 before Sam Woods’ unbeaten 62 helped Thorpe to their target for the loss of two wickets in just 15 overs.

Bottom side Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby made it to straight wins as they bowled out hosts Syston Town for just 48 with David Iliffe taking 5 for 17.

There were a few wobbles in reply, but Andy Lacey (17 not out) saw them to their target to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation.

* Bottesford lost top spot in Division Two to Grantham after falling to a four-wicket home defeat to third-placed Harlaxton.

Ryan (29) and Dave Charlesworth (39 not out), Aidan Brooks (33) and Will Seymour (34 not out) all made starts to help the hosts post a competitive 161-5 from their 40 overs.

Glenn Sutton (3 for 34) and Alasdair Culpin (2 for 26) put the pressure on the Harlaxton reply, but Will Leadenham (43) helped the visitors to their target with two overs in hand.