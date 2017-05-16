Fourie hits big ton as Melton maintain strong form

Melton Mowbray continued their good run of form with a winning draw against a Bardon Hill side who had also built a string of strong results so far this season.

With Melton batting first and rain dotting around it was clear that a big score was important.

Potter, in his second game of the season, put pressure on the bowlers from the off and in return got a quickfire 49 until falling just short of his 50.

Fourie was again in fine form, this time notching his highest score for Melton with an unbeaten 142, sending the Bardon bowling attack to all corners of the ground.

Stevenson also made a good contribution with the bat to support Fourie with a quick 32 as Melton set a competitive total of 267-5 to put themselves in the driving seat.

Melton started their chase for the win with Tew and Roberts opening the bowling as Bardon Hill replied.

Tew finished with 12-2-53-3 and Roberts 10-1-46-2, while Fourie also chipped in well with the ball to record figures of 10-1-47-3.

Melton fought to the end, but the win finished frustratingly out of their grasp as they unable to prise out the final wicket.

Matchball sponsor: Kyrus Canine Specialists