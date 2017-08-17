Mowbray Rangers pipped by Irish side Monaghan United in friendly

Mowbray Rangers JFC put themselves back on the map after hosting a mini soccer tournament for the first time in eight years.

A total of 10 U7s teams and six U8s teams from all corners of Leicestershire competed in a five-a-side mini soccer tournament on Saturday morning, with matches of an excellent standard and played in a sporting nature.

In the afternoon, nine under 9s teams from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire took part in a very close competition and with excellent standard of football. Six U10 teams from Leicestershire also competed on a round robin format.

Rangers would like to thank match officials Kevin Carter, Heidi Millin, Joseph Taylor and Karl Reed, of Melton Referees Branch, for donating their time and making the event a success.

Mowbray also thank everyone who gave up their time to make the tournament’s return a huge success, and would like to hear from anyone willing to volunteer time and support to help the club move forward.

If interested, call club secretary Denise Knipe on 07813 976672.

The weekend also witnessed the forging of a new relationship with Irish club Monaghan United.

A squad of 18 players travelled from Eire on Friday and played against Mowbray Rangers Under 17s at Holwell Sports’ home.

Monaghan United comprised of under 15 and 16 players who won out in a very close game.

The visitors went ahead early in the first half and extended their lead before half-time.

Mowbray were much improved after half-time, and the hosts had soon clawed back the two-goal deficit.

Both sides scored again to set up an exciting finale, and with two minutes left, the ball was chased toward the Mowbray goal and indecision between the keeper and defender saw the ball trickle into the net for a 4-3 win.

Mowbray hope their new friends will visit again and add extra flavour to their successful annual International Football Festival.

* Mowbray Rangers are looking for new players to join their U11s and U17s for the coming season.

If interested, call Martin Brunning on 07552 619865 or Stuart Rowles on 07508 940911.