Mowbray Rangers Lions book cup final spot

Mowbray Rangers Lions Under 12s reached the final of the Duncan Warner League Cup after an extra time win in Sunday’s semi-final.

The visitors, Kirby Muxloe Kings, started well and put the Rangers defence under early pressure and twice went close.

But after withstanding the early pressure Rangers started to create chances of their own with Isherwood’s free-kick forcing a fine save.

The breakthrough came after 20 minutes when a long throw-in into the box was flicked on by Boylan to Hurrell who fired home.

The second half started well for Rangers with Pritchett going close, but Kirby came back into it, and after 15 minutes equalised with a fine free-kick from the edge of the box.

Both teams had chances to win in normal time, but the game went to extra time which Mowbray started the stronger.

And with penalties looming, Boylan made a great run into the box before his shot deflected off a Kirby defender into the path of Betts who slotted home a great goal to win the tie.

Mowbray will now play Oadby Owls in the final on May 14 the county FA’s Holmes Park headquarters in Leicester.

* Mowbray put in a superb performance against second-placed Ibstock to win their penultimate league game of the season 5-2.

Rangers started strongly, pressing Ibstock from the start. Brighty again found the net, teed up unselfishly by Finch after good build-up play.

Ward’s last gasp challenge denied Ibstock a certain equaliser shortly before Finch doubled the lead for the hosts.

After the break, Brighty again found the net after good play from the electric Woodcock and Hubbard.

Mowbray lowered the intensity slightly and allowed Ibstock two goals in three minutes through sloppy defending by the otherwise very solid Pole, Rudkin, Ward, Parker and Baker.

The watching parents were getting nervous at 3-2, but when Finch chased down a lost cause to score his second goal and Lomas added the fifth a minute later, the game was deservedly put to bed.

A repeat performance at Anstey would see Rangers finish the season on a high.