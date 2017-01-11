Mowbray Rangers extended unbeaten run with nine-goal rout

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s moved up to third as they extended their unbeaten run to eight with a stunning 9-1 home win over Barwell.

The visitors started the day in third, having beaten Rangers 4-1 in their previous encounter, but Mowbray started the brighter as Ward’s 30-yard piledriver flew just over, while another long-range effort from Hubbard also went wide.

The game started to flow and Mowbray took a deserved lead when Hewson charged down a goalkeeper’s clearance and scored. Within two minutes the lead was doubled when Max Brighty rose to head the ball home from a corner.

Mowbray kept up the pressure with some flowing moves, one of which forced a Barwell defender into an own goal.

At 3-0 the match looked over, but Barwell split open Rangers’ defence to pull a goal back and pressed to get a second.

But just before half-time Brighty showed strength and desire to get his second and Mowbray’s fourth.

Barwell began the second half on the front foot, putting the home defence under pressure, but Phillips-Ames, Ward, Rudkin and Pole stood firm and keeper bailey, in commanding form, dealt with anything which did get through.

As the visitors began to tire, Mowbray began to regain control through the pace of Woodcock on the left and Barker in midfield.

Woodcock scored a deserved goal to make it 5-1 before good work from Brown allowed Brighty to complete his hat-trick.

Further goals by Barker, Hallam and Brighty, with his fourth, completed a handsome victory to leapfrog above Barwell and allow manager Simon Bailey to enjoy his Sunday lunch.