Melton Town host strugglers after three-week lay-off

Melton Town will play their first match in three weeks on Saturday when they host struggling Burton Park Wanderers in the United Counties League.

Tony Thorpe’s side have been out of action since their 3-2 defeat to Olney Town on December 17 after freezing conditions put paid to last Wednesday’s evening match with Oakham United at Digital Deadline Park.

Burton Park sit second from bottom with just one win this season – away to bottom side Stewarts and Lloyds – back in October.

Town will see it as an ideal time to pick up some points after a tough run of fixtures left them 11th with four defeats from their last five league outings.

Kick-off is 3pm.