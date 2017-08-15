Melton Charity Cup raises £750 for trio of good causes

Proceeds of last season’s Melton Charity Cup were divided between three good causes at the cup’s annual meeting last week.

Donations of £250 were made to Macmillan Nurses, Guide Dogs For The Blind and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The committee thanked their sponsors Graham and Linda Parker for supplying the match balls, Gordon Wells for paying for pitch hire, and programme advertiser and competition supporter, Melton Mowbray Building Society.

They also thanked Holwell Sports FC, Asfordby FC and Melton Town FC for hosting the games, and Melton Referees Association for donating most of their match fees and expenses back to the competition, as well as committee members for their help on match nights.

Tributes were paid to the clubs, players and fans for their continued support, Festival of Football (Martin and Russell Young) for supplying the trophies free of charge, and to the cup final raffle prize suppliers - Nicko’s Fish and Chip Shop, Off the Beaten Path Coffee Shop, and Roger Hodson. * Any under 15s or under 16s team who would like to be considered to compete in the 2017/18 competition, should email the cup secretary alan.digby@btopenworld.com