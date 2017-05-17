Melton Charity Cup heads to Sileby

A healthy crowd turned out at Holwell Sports FC’s Welby Road ground to see the younger team upset their elders in the Melton Charity Cup final last Wednesday.

Sileby Juniors Under 14s beat Barrow Town’s under 15s side 3-0, but the final proved tighter game than the scoreline suggested.

Melton Charity Cup final action EMN-170516-180208002

The younger side were the better team, especially in the first half and were more clinical in front of goal in a final played in a great spirit of sportsmanship.

Organisers wish to thank the cup committee, and Holwell Sports for hosting the final as well as Melton Town FC and Asfordby FC for staging group matches during the campaign.

They would also like to thank Melton businesses Off the Beaten Path and Nickos Fish Bar, and Graham Digby and Roger Hodson for supplying the raffle prizes on the night.

The Melton branch of the county referees association were also given a special mention for officiating the matches and donating the majority of their fees back to the competition.

Organisers estimate around £250 will go to each of this year’s nominated charities - Guide Dogs for the Blind, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and Macmillan Nurses.